One Direction Were The Highest Paid European Celebs in 2016… Even Though They Were on a Break

The power of One Direction.

The boy band topped the list of the highest paid European celebrities in 2016 despite being on a break the whole year.

I mean literally, the guys spent all year working on SOLO projects and not working under their group name “One Direction.”

So how did they make the most money – a total of $110 million to be exact?

Well, they raked in money from the tail-end of their On The Road Again tour.

Forbes also said they had endorsement deals with Pepsi and Colgate.

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo took the second spot on the list with $88 million dollars.

Working and touring full-time Adele took the third spot with $80.5 million.

Also on the list: Swiss tennis star Roger Federer ($68 million), the Rolling Stones ($66.5 million), Calvin Harris ($63 million), Paul McCartney ($56.5 million), Novak Djokovic ($56 million), U2 ($55 million) and Gordon Ramsay ($54 million).