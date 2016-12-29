NEW MUSIC on the Way from Selena Gomez!

December 29, 2016 10:24 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: banda, dance music, DJ Snake, interview, new music from Selena Gomez, Paulina Rubio, Selena Gomez, spanish music, Vanidades, working on music

While Selena Gomez may be taking a time out to get herself together it hasn’t stopped her from working on new music!

Member Paulina Rubio? She made this song:

In a new interview with Vanidades Magazine she said this about new music she was working on:

It’s truly a warrior, [in the sense that] it has a little of something from each genre, like banda, and pop, collaborations with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez… I was looking to maintain the key element: for the music to be dance-able.

So Selena is doing collabs too! (She’s been spotted at the studio)Still no word on when we’ll get the “just Selena” stuff or her new song with DJ Snake and Paulina Rubio but it’s promising right?

Can’t wait! Hurry up Selena!

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live