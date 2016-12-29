NEW MUSIC on the Way from Selena Gomez!

While Selena Gomez may be taking a time out to get herself together it hasn’t stopped her from working on new music!

Member Paulina Rubio? She made this song:

In a new interview with Vanidades Magazine she said this about new music she was working on:

It’s truly a warrior, [in the sense that] it has a little of something from each genre, like banda, and pop, collaborations with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez… I was looking to maintain the key element: for the music to be dance-able.

So Selena is doing collabs too! (She’s been spotted at the studio)Still no word on when we’ll get the “just Selena” stuff or her new song with DJ Snake and Paulina Rubio but it’s promising right?

Can’t wait! Hurry up Selena!