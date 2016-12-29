Mysterious Netflix Tweet Might Be Hinting At Another “Gilmore Girls” Season

**Spoilers ahead, don’t proceed unless you’ve seen Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life**

The Gilmore Girls revival ended on a question mark – who was Rory’s baby daddy?

While we don’t necessarily know for certain, fans assumed it was Logan and found that the ending mimicked Lorelai’s life, coming full circle; Rory got pregnant by Logan who was like Christopher but would eventually fall back on Jess, who was like her Luke.

If you think about it that way, the ending is pretty satisfying and no more episodes are needed.

Except that Netflix went and screwed it all up by giving people hope!

A tweet posted by their account refers to April’s scene fair experiment that led to her discovering Luke was her dad.

Where's an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/6qYnjbn32q — Netflix US (@netflix) December 28, 2016

The caption reads, “Where’s an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls” and shows pictures of Logan, a guy dressed in a Wookiee Costumer and Paul.

Who? Exactly.

How mad would you be if it was ANYONE but Logan.

But also, does this mean that Netflix is teasing another season?

Why else would they make ur re-live the ending again?

What do you think?