Lindsay Lohan Really Pushing For “Mean Girls 2”

You can’t make fetch happen, but maybe you can make Mean Girls 2 happen?

Lindsay Lohan chatted with CNN on Facebook Live and revealed that she’s really been trying to make a sequel happen.

Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.” “I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” she said. “I knowandand all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

In fact, Lindsay who played Cady Heron in the 2004 flick, said she’s even done some writing and thought about casting.

“I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” she revealed. “I’ve already written a treatment for it, so I just need a response.”

This is the second time Lohan revealed she’s pushing another MG movie.

In 2014, she told Time Out London , “We should do another Mean Girls, like an older version where they’re all housewives and they’re all cheating.’ That would be really funny. I’ll harass Tina to write it.”

Watch the interview below: