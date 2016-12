Kanye West had a pretty tough year, but he’s not letting the negativity bring him down.

His New Year resolution? “I just want everybody to be happy.”

Sweet coming from Ye right? We’re wishing you the same Kanye!

A X17 online cameraman caught up with the rapper after his boxing class at 24 Hour Fitness gym in LA.

He asked if Ye planned to take over the world in 2017 but he simply replied, “nah.”

At least his ego seems to be flattening.

Watch the clip below: