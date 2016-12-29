“Halloweentown’s” Kimberly Brown Posts Tribute to Debbie Reynolds

Kimberly J. Brown posted a tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds, who played her TV grandmother on the hit Disney movie Halloweentown.

“What do you say about a woman who had such an impact on your life both professionally and personally,” she began in the Facebook post.

“Debbie lived her life like all of us should, to the fullest. She was bold, funny, and had the biggest heart. Her sparkly smile warmed every room she was in, and her jokes about her amazing career and life would make your stomach hurt with laughter,” she continued.

She also quoted Reynolds’ line from the movie, “being normal is vastly overrated.”

Reynolds and Brown starred together in the 1998 movie where the latter played Marnie Piper’s grandmother Aggie Cromwell, a witch who took her to Halloweentown to save supernatural creatures.

She reprised her role in the 2001 Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge and the 2004 Halloweentown High.