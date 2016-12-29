Fifth Harmony’s First Performance Without Camila Cabello Will Be on New Year’s Eve!

Fifth Harmony is ending 2017 with their FIRST performance without Camila Cabello!

After Camila’s shocking exit from the group earlier this month, the girls are “miss movin’ on.”

They’ll be ringing in 2017 with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

The foursome will appear without Camila but will be joined by rappers Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign.

I don’t know how I feel about watching the girls and not hearing Camila’s distinctive voice… it just doesn’t feel right.

Camila isn’t focusing on it too much however – she just announced she’ll be hosting Radio Disney’s Top 16 of 2016 countdown.

She made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday:

EXCITING NEWS! @camilacabello97 is hosting Radio Disney's Top 16 of 2016! Listen #NewYearsEve at 4p PT/7p ET on the Radio Disney app! pic.twitter.com/DQr3bykrIN — RADIO DISNEY (@radiodisney) December 28, 2016

Do you think the girls will be better with Camila? Is it bittersweet?