Bulls Sign 17-Year-Old Fan Who Suffered Liver Failure

The Bulls will have a new guard on the bench when they host the on Wednesday at the United Center.

Bennie “Trey” Flowers might not take the court, but the Kansas City native will have plenty of responsibilities, like high-fiving his new teammates.

Trey, 17, is on the mend from surgery, after going into acute liver failure in the spring of 2015 and undergoing an eight-hour liver transplant operation.

“I am thrilled to welcome Trey to the Bulls, as I know he will be the perfect teammate and professional on and off the court,” Bulls general manager Gar Forman said. “Trey brings an unprecedented level of toughness and strength to our team after what he has been through, and we know he will be able to inspire his new teammates with his story. I am confident that he has all of the intangibles to be a real contributor to this team right away.”

