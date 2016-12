2016 just can’t let it go.

TMZ reports that Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner rushed to the ER last night.

There have been no confirmations but reportedly, Rob Kardashian was having a medical emergency.

Kris and BF Corey Gamble arrived at Hidden Hills in California around 9:45pm.

Chyna came without baby Dream.

Sources say Rob suffers from diabetes and depression and has been very emotional since Blac Chyna left him and took the baby.

No other info is available at this point.