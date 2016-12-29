Billie Lourd Finding Comfort In Rumored BF & “Scream Queens” Co-Star Taylor Lautner

December 29, 2016 10:57 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: billie lourd, Carrie Fisher, debbie reynolds, scream queens

We can’t even begin to imagine what Billie Lourd is going through.

Not only did the 24-year-old lose her mother, Carrie Fisher, she lost her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, a day later.

Two powerful women, bright lights, gone way too soon.

Lourd was spotted hauling some luggage on Wednesday in Santa Monica with rumored BF Taylor Lautner.

The picture taken by TMZ was about an hour before Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke.

We’re sending all our thoughts and prayers to Billie at this time and hope that Lautner is prepared to be a strong shoulder for her to cry on.

See the pics HERE!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live