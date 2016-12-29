Best New Year’s Day 2017 Hangover Brunches in Chicago

What’s better than partying it up on New Year’s Eve as you wait for the clock to strike midnight?

New Year’s Day hangover brunch.

I mean, it’s basically a HUGE jammy party and everyone is nursing a hangover by drinking bloodies and mimosas galore.

So we’ve put together a list of places offering up the liquid medication and sweet/savory meals to help coat your stomach and make sure you start 2017 by eating a friggin’ good meal.

Check out the best NYD Hangover Brunches in Chicago below:

Tuman’s Tap and Grill

Selections include PB&J Brioche French Toast with peanut butter Nutella sauce, Shrip and Grits with grilled wild Gulf Coast shrimp AND $5 mimosas.

Howell & Hoods

Their New Year’s Day Hangover menu is a feast for the eyes. Try hearty dishes like Chilaquiles, Chicken & Waffles, and your choice omelets from the omelet bar. And the BLOODY MARY’S! Need we say more?

Pinstripes

Kick off the New Year with a grand brunch buffet which includes made to order waffles, omelets and even a chocolate fountain. $34 per person for adults (includes one mimosa); $15 for kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and under, plus $3 mimosas and $5 bloody Mary’s.

Kitsch’n on Roscoe

The 19th annual New Year’s Day hangover brunch is back at it again with retro music, pajama door prizes, and more. Breakfast served from 10am till 4pm. Menu includes favorites like Chilaquiles, the Hangover Breakfast Wrap, and Huevos Locos. Plus a full bar for those who really need it!

Rack House’s BBQ Pajamas Brunch

Breakfast starts at 11am and runs till 3:30pm. Pajama attire is recommended to indulge in baked casserole eggs and the Hangover Cure sandwich.

Kinfork’s BBQ Pajamas Brunch

A sister restaurant to Rack House is serving up goodies like Brisket Benedict and delicious French Toast.

Summer House Santa Monica

Show yourself some New Year’s Day love and go to California…. at the Summer House Santa Monica the brunch menu features Santa Monica Egg White Omelette and Caramelized French Toast.

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba

Don’t dress to impress for the 11th annual Pajama Brunch. Roll out of bed and build your own bloody mary and enjoy some delicious tapas!

Bub City

The Southern menu will be a delight for your hangover. Goodies include Fried Chicken & Waffles and Beef Brisket Benedict. And yes, they’ve got a build your own bloody mary bar and live country music!

W Chicago

The IPO mimosa brunch is a champagne lovers dream – bottomless mimosas for all!

Stella Barra Pizzeria

You don’t necessarily have to eat pizza for breakfast here. They’ve for Farm-fresh soft scrambled eggs, charred tomato and cheddar cheese stratta, and warm brioche cinnamon rolls are yours for the taking. And if you come in your pajamas, you receive a gift card equal to the price of your meal minus tax and gratuity.

Mindy’s HotChocolate

Don’t worry, pajamas are also welcome here as you chomp on quiche, buttermilk pancakes and sip a signature hot chocolate to nurse that hangover.

Old Town Social

This is their first New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch and they are serving up a 99-ingredient blood mary bar, mimosas and delights like the Seasonal Berry Blast pancakes! If you show up in jammies, you’ll score an Old Town Social gift card equal to the cost of your meal in $25 increments.