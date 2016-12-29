Best Friends Forever – Paris Hilton & Kim Kardashian Reunited at a Christmas Party

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton seem to be putting the drama behind them.

The former best friends reunited at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Ever party in Los Angeles on December 24.

Hilton posted a picture with her former assistant and bff-turned-frenemy-turned-bff on Instagram.

“Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian,” she captioned the pic.

Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨

A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

This is the first time in two years the ladies have been seen together publicly – they were spotted at Riccardo Tisci’s birthday party in Ibiza in 2014.

Do you think we’ll be seeing more of these famous biffles in 2017?

Paris also posted a picture with Kim’s half sister Kylie Jenner.

Holidays with the baes @KylieJenner & @NickyHilton. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻👸🏼✨✨

A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

