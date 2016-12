Under new federal law, tobacco manufacturers can no longer make cigarettes labeled or advertised as “light,” “low,” or “mild.”

Many smokers mistakenly believe that these products cause fewer health problems than other cigarettes.

No matter what they taste, smell, or look like, all cigarettes are harmful to your health.

Quit today.

For help, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit http://www.SmokeFree.gov. B96 Cares!