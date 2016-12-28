[Watch] Katy Perry Gets Pied In The Face

December 28, 2016 8:00 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Katy Perry knows how to have fun over the holidays! The pop star had the perfect night in with her family and of course, boyfriend, Orlando Bloom joined the fun by hosting a game night. Katy played the popular game Pie Face and it ended more than messy. Check out the video below.

