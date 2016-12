The audition tape that secured Carrie Fisher’s role as the iconic Princess Leia in Star Wars!

It was dug up on Tuesday after news broke that Fisher had passed away at the age of 60, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to LAX.

In the three-minute clip, Fisher runs lines with the casting director filling in for Hans Solo, which would later be filled by Harrison Ford.

Check it out below but be warned – no Princess Leia hair buns make an appearance.