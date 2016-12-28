“Supergirl’s” Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Blake Jenner

Melissa Benoist has called for an end to her marriage.

The Supergirl star filed divorce papers on Friday, just two days before the Christmas holiday, asking to end her marriage with Blake Jenner.

According to TMZ, she cited “irreconcilable differences” and is not seeking either party to give spousal support.

She’s also asking to legally change her name back, dropping Jenner from her last name.

The couple met when they starred opposite of each other on the set of Glee in 2012.

They got engaged in 2013 and married in the spring of 2015.

The divorce comes a few months short of their second wedding anniversary.