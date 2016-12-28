“Scream Queens” Cast Send Love To Billie Lourd After Mom Carrie Fisher’s Death

Billie Lourd is going through one of the toughest things in her life – losing a mother.

Thankfully, she’s surrounded by loving and caring co-stars.

Jamie Lee Curtis mourned the death of the iconic actress by paying tribute to her daughter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOh8cpjBCnm/

“My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans and friends will give her space and privacy,” Curtis captioned a black-and-white photo of her Scream Queens co-star.

Co-star Lea Michele posted a picture of Lourd and her mother writing, “Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.”

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. 💔 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:07pm PST

She also posted a picture on Twitter writing, “We love you Billie.”

My heart today.. 💔 I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016

John Stamos recalled all the stories Billie told him about her mother.

Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie. A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

Ariana Grande, who appeared on the show in season 1, sent her prayers.

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

Glen Powell, who played Chad Radwell, wrote: “The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend.”

The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families. A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:07am PST

Abigail Breslin thanked Carrie for giving her such a brilliant best friend.

Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing… and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend. ⭐ A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:00pm PST

And rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner called Billie “one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met.”

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

As previously reported, Carrie suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX. Four days later, she passed away at UCLA Medical Center at the age of 60. Reports say, she never woke up following her cardiac arrest.