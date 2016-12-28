“Scream Queens” Cast Send Love To Billie Lourd After Mom Carrie Fisher’s Death

December 28, 2016 11:05 AM By Lizzy Buczak

Billie Lourd is going through one of the toughest things in her life – losing a mother.

Thankfully, she’s surrounded by loving and caring co-stars.

Jamie Lee Curtis mourned the death of the iconic actress by paying tribute to her daughter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOh8cpjBCnm/

“My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans and friends will give her space and privacy,” Curtis captioned a black-and-white photo of her Scream Queens co-star.

Co-star Lea Michele posted a picture of Lourd and her mother writing, “Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.”

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. 💔

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

John Stamos recalled all the stories Billie told him about her mother.
Ariana Grande, who appeared on the show in season 1, sent her prayers.

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family.

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Glen Powell, who played Chad Radwell, wrote: “The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend.”
 Abigail Breslin thanked Carrie for giving her such a brilliant best friend.

 

And rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner called Billie “one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met.”

 

As previously reported, Carrie suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX. Four days later, she passed away at UCLA Medical Center at the age of 60. Reports say, she never woke up following her cardiac arrest.

 

