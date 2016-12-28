PIC: Drake & JLo Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Are Drake and Jennifer Lopez about to be the new power couple of 2017?

Rumors began swirling that the rapper and singer were “seeing each other” earlier this month when Drake was spotted at two of Jennifer’s Las Vegas shows.

They also posted a picture together but their management claimed their relationship was “strictly professional.”

Now a photo posted on Instagram might be all the proof we need that things are in fact, heating up.

Lopez posted a picture on Instagram as she laid in his lap with Drake’s arms wrapped around her as he smirked at the camera.

Fans seem to be ecstatic for the new couple but the sentiment isn’t being shared by his ex Rihanna, who unfollowed Jennifer on Instagram this past weekend.

They always say, you never know what you go till it’s gone right?

And if JLO and Drake don’t work out, we’ll still have the music because as a source said, “They’re making beautiful music together. They are spending a lot of time together and really enjoying each other, but right now it’s about the music.”