Man Starts Go-Fund Me To Protect Betty White From 2016

2016 has been a horrible year for celebrity deaths.

Some of the best and brightest have been taken from us this year and since there’s still a couple of days left in the year, one man wants to make sure that absolutely nothing happens to the beloved Betty White.

Demetrios Hrysikos from South Carolina set up a GoFundMe page to keep the 94-year-old actress safe.

He even exceeded his $2,000 goal by raising a total of $2,316 so far.

The page reads: “Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017.”

And if for some reason Betty White doesn’t want his help (and we think she probably won’t), he is offering to donate the money to Spartanburg Little Theater in South Carolina to “help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left us this year.”

Obviously no one can outsmart death and the clock striking 2017 won’t change that, but considering all the talent we’ve lost this year, it’s a fair to ask – leave Betty White alone!