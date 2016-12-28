How Do You Make Rihanna Mad? Ask JLO! Ooooh!

If you were wondering what Rihanna’s thoughts were on JLO cuddling up with her former Boo Drake, well I think she made that pretty clear with this move!

Rihanna unfollowed JLO on instagram!

The ultimate you are dead to me right? LOL

Not necessarily!

Riri did call it off with Drake, and she can’t get upset about stuff she doesn’t see right?

Drake was spending a lot of time with Taylor Swift when they were working on music together…so is this along those same lines?

This pic JLO posted does look like more than “music friends” right?