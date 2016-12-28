Everything Happens in 3’s! Two Hollywood Couples Call it quits!

It’s like everyone is passing away and breaking up at a rapid rate before 2016 ends! Just end already we can’t take it!

Yesterday T.I. and his wife Tiny announced that their marriage of over 6 years was over!

“Tiny” (Tameka Cottle-Harris) was the one to file the papers…but keep in mind that this has happened before and they ended up working it out.

The 2 have 3 kids together (2 sons and a daughter) and also the reality show on VH1: T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle ~ no word on the future of that show.

The other couple to end things was Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner! I LOVE these 2!

Blake and Melissa found love on the set of Glee and secretly married 4 years ago.

Melissa was the one to file stating “irreconcilable differences”.

Blake recently stared in the movie “Edge of Seventeen” with Hailee Steinfeld and also as a co-star on Melissa’s show “SuperGirl”

Enough already 2016!!!