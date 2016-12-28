Cubs’ World Series Title Voted The Best AP Sports Story of 2016

It was a memorable November 3rd in Chicago.

After 108-years the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.

That night, the Cubs broke a curse, switching from lovable losers to mighty winner and faith in the team was restored again.

The moment was so memorable not only in Chicago, but all over the world that The Associated Press named it the Sports Story of the Year.

The story scored 48 out of 59 votes from members and editors.

The death of Muhammad Ali came in second place and LeBron James leading the Cavaliers to the first NBA title took the 3rd spot.