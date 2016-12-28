And The Top Grossing Actor of 2016 Is…

Who made the most money in 2016?

According to Forbes’ annual list of top grossing actors in Hollywood, the number 1 spot went to Scarlett Johansson!

The Oscar-nominated actress can thank Captain America: Civil War and Hail, Caesar for the impressive paycheck.

Her Captain America co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. both tied for second place.

The list also includes Margot Robbie who starred in Tarzan and Suicide Squad, Felicity Jones from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ryan Reynolds who starred in superhero comedy Deadpool, Amy Adams who led Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Arrival and Nocturnal Animals. 

Will Smith’s Suicide Squad and Collateral Beauty placed him on the list alongisde Superman Henry Cavill and Batman Ben Affleck who also starred in The Accountant.

Johansson dethroned Christ Pratt who took the spot last year.

 

