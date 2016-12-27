Whoops! Sri Lankan Church Accidentally Prints Tupac’s “Hail Mary” Lyrics For Holiday Service

A group of churchgoers in Sri Lanka was in for a surprise during Christmas mass.

The church accidentally printed out lyrics to Tupac’s “Hail Mary” instead of lyrics to the holiday carol.

Tupac’s song lyrics are quite a departure from the prayer – filled with profanities, lyrics about violence and racial slurs.

Andrew Choksy, who attended the service, realized the mistake right away.

“A lot of people were in shock as whether it was a joke or someone would actually rap the song,” he told CNN. “A few of the older ladies in front of us could not stop looking at the printed booklet.”

A Christmas Carol service in Sri Lanka has accidentally printed the lyrics of Tupac’s Hail Mary, instead of the prayer.#SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/djhJPAWhcj — Ravindu Thimantha G. (@IamRavindu) December 25, 2016

When the church was informed of the mistake, they took the books back right away.

“The page was in the middle of the booklet. When people looked at this page, they saw it before the start of the show. Two people saw it and alerted us to it,” Father Da Silva said.

The mistake was chocked up to a young boy at the printer who downloaded the wrong lyrics.

Honest mistake!