In case you didn’t know, you’re being tracked by Instagram.

The app released a list of the top locations for photos posted in 2016.

For Illinois it was a no brainer – Wrigley Field.

The Cubs winning the World Series for the first time in 108-years made the Chicago stadium a huge attraction this year.

Also in the top 5? O’Hare airport, the Art Institute, Navy Pier and the United Center!!!

