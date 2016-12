This Is The Most Popular Makeup Brand In Illinois!

We all have our favorite cosmetics brand but have you ever wondered what the preferred brand was for the state you live in?

Influenster did and they surveyed more than 4,000 women across the US to find out.

Turns out, in Illinois, we swear by Urban Decay!

The brand was the most voted for winning 14 STATES.

Other popular brands – Anastasia Beverly Hills, Becca, and Too Faced.

Surprisingly, Kylie Jenner did NOT make the list.

Here’s the Full List!

Alabama – MAC Cosmetics

Alaska – Too Faced

Arizona – Anastasia Beverly Hills

Arkansas – e.l.f.

California – Anastasia Beverly Hills

Colorado – MAC Cosmetics

Connecticut – Anastasia Beverly Hills

Delaware – Urban Decay

Florida – Anastasia Beverly Hills

Georgia – Urban Decay

Hawaii – Lancôme

Idaho – Urban Decay

Illinois – Urban Decay

Indiana – Sephora

Iowa – Bare Minerals

Kansas – MAC Cosmetics

Kentucky – Urban Decay

Louisiana – Urban Decay

Maine – Anastasia Beverly Hills

Maryland – Kat Von D and Tarte

Massachusetts – Kat Von D

Michigan – Urban Decay

Minnesota – Lush

Mississippi – MAC Cosmetics

Missouri – Benefit Cosmetics

Montana – Smashbox

Nebraska – ColourPop Cosmetics

Nevada – Urban Decay

New Hampshire – Maybelline

New Jersey – Anastasia Beverly Hills

New Mexico – Sephora

New York – Anastasia Beverly Hills

North Carolina – Anastasia Beverly Hills

North Dakota – Too Faced

Ohio – Urban Decay

Oklahoma – Bare Minerals

Oregon – Too Faced

Pennsylvania – Urban Decay

Rhode Island – Benefit Cosmetics

South Carolina – Too Faced

South Dakota – CoverGirl

Tennessee – Urban Decay

Texas – Anastasia Beverly Hills

Utah – Urban Decay

Vermont – BECCA

Virginia – Urban Decay

Washington – Anastasia Beverly Hills

West Virginia – Sephora

Wisconsin – Bare Minerals

Wyoming – Bare Minerals