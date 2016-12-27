Teens Can Go To The Art Institute For Free Starting Next Week

December 27, 2016 1:56 PM By Lizzy Buczak
The Art Institute is giving teens a pretty sweet Christmas gift – free admission.

Chicago teens between the ages of 14 and 17 can visit the museum for free starting January 2nd.

Youth under 14 already get in for free.

Teens must live within city limits, provide a school ID, license, report card, or something that proves they attend a Chicago school.

Admission is currently $14 for teens.

The new change is thanks to a generous donation made by Glenn and Claire Swogger of Topeka, Kansas.

The amount donated remains a secret but a spokesperson said it is enough to cover teen admissions for “at least 25 years,” so you can imagine it is a hefty number.

“Our priority is to make our exhibitions, our collections and our museum programming as broadly available as possible — to reach new audiences and build a stronger connection within our communities in the city of Chicago and beyond,” spokesperson Amanda Hicks said in a statement.

