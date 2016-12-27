Taylor Swift Surprises 96-Year-Old WWII Veteran For Christmas!

Taylor Swift just pulled off an incredible Christmas miracle for one of her biggest fans.
96-year-old Cyrus Porter is reportedly her biggest and oldest fan.
In the spirit of the holidays, Taylor surprised the World War II veteran at his home in New Madrid, Missouri and performed for him.
Porter’s grandson Robert Frye said a local news site ran Cyrus’ story earlier in the week and Taylor heard about it and wanted to crash the party.
Obviously no one complained.
Frye documented the whole thing on Twitter!
Taylor even got to tour Cyrus’ WWII memorabilia!
Then the whole family literally “shook it off”