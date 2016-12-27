Taylor Swift Surprises 96-Year-Old WWII Veteran For Christmas!

Taylor Swift just pulled off an incredible Christmas miracle for one of her biggest fans.

96-year-old Cyrus Porter is reportedly her biggest and oldest fan.

In the spirit of the holidays, Taylor surprised the World War II veteran at his home in New Madrid, Missouri and performed for him.

Porter’s grandson Robert Frye said a local news site ran Cyrus’ story earlier in the week and Taylor heard about it and wanted to crash the party.

Obviously no one complained.

Frye documented the whole thing on Twitter!

Taylor surprising super fan and WWII veteran Cyrus Porter and his family today in Missouri! (📷: @Landon_Poore) pic.twitter.com/tFDjowqeGV — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 26, 2016

Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!! pic.twitter.com/SaNwRK4DoL — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 27, 2016

Taylor even got to tour Cyrus’ WWII memorabilia!

Then the whole family literally “shook it off”

Scott Swift took this video of Taylor arriving in Missouri today to surprise super fan and veteran Cyrus Porter! pic.twitter.com/cZLPULEwpo — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 27, 2016