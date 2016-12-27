Starbucks Topping Off 2016 With THREE New Delicious Drinks

The best way to end 2016? With 3 NEW Starbucks drinks.

The coffee chain wants to go out in style with their new “Tuxedo Beverage Collection,” which is basically a gift from the gods to chocolate lovers.

First up in the collection is the Tuxedo Mocha which features espresso poured over a blend of regular and white chocolate mocha and topped with steamed milk, whipped cream, mocha drizzle and some dark chocolate curls.

Second up is the Tuxedo Hot Chocolate, which has all the same fixings without the espresso.

Last up is the Tuxedo Mocha Frappuccino which is a blend of regular, white chocolate mocha, coffee, milk and ice topped with whip cream.

The limited time drinks are available until Jan. 1, 2017!