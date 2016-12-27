Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence Spread Holiday Cheer at Hospitals on Christmas Eve

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence are two celebrities we should definitely look up to.

The ladies spent time visiting local children’s hospital on Christmas Eve and spreading holiday cheer.

E! News reports Selena met with 14 kids at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sources say she hung out in the play area and helped kids decorate cookies.

“She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!” the source said. “There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.”

One of the patients, Madison Ramsey, has Post-Transplant Lymphoma Disease and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Her mother posted a picture of her and Selena on Instagram and wrote that it was such an awesome experience considering Madison is a lifelong Selena fan.

Jennifer Lawrence on the other hand spent Christmas Even at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

This isn’t the first time either; the Courier-Journal reports she visits every year on Christmas since 2013.

Reasons to love Jennifer Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/HWjqAt1nKE — lydia 🎅🏼 (@districtmeadow) December 24, 2016

She’s also donated $2 million dollars for the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

I'm so proud to call Jennifer Lawrence my idol 💖 2013 – 2014 – 2015 – 2016 pic.twitter.com/Lt1OTwfBfv — Elli 🎄 (@imcrazyforjen) December 24, 2016

Thank you to both Selena and Jennifer for reminding us and the world what the holiday’s are really all about – being thankful and giving back.