Pitch Perfect 3 is Filming! Spoilers Here!

We already knew that “Pitch Perfect 3” was a go, but to hear the cast is in Australia right now filming is aca-mazing!

Brittany Snow posted this on her instagram the other day:

YES! Her character Chloe is a ginger…and the Beca reference is obvi😉

All of the Bellas will be returning (Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, etc) but sources are saying that Hailey Steinfeld’s character (Emily – who was new in #2) will be playing a smaller role due to her busy schedule.

The sad news is that Skylar Astin (Jesse) said that the Treblemakers will NOT be returning for this 3rd movie!

He says:

Yes. As of now, the Trebles and I won’t be in the third Pitch Perfect movie. They seem to be taking the story in a different direction.

So what direction is that then? No Jesse for Beca? No Bumper (Adam Devine) for Fat Amy?

Although they’re filming in Austrailia , the story will have the ladies performing for the troops Greece.

Sources say that Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Maroon 5 will all have a small role in the movie as well!

Still sad about the Trebles, but the Biebs and Adam Levine seem to be warming my heart ha ha

More news is expected to come our way in January.

Will you be seeing “Pitch Perfect 3” when it comes out??