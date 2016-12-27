Notable Celebrity Deaths of 2016

December 27, 2016 12:39 PM
Filed Under: celebrity deaths of 2016, deaths

2016 is being labeled as the year that took some of the most iconic, memorable, and talented people from us.

We lost some incredible actors, musicians, athletes and comedians this year no doubt.

Let’s take a moment to remember them and thank them for leaving behind a legacy that will inspire and delight us for years to come.

RIP

 

1. George Michael

George Michael (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)

George Michael (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)

 

2. Prince

Prince (Bertrand Guay/Getty Images)

Prince (Bertrand Guay/Getty Images)

 

3. Alan Thicke

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

 

4. Carrie Fisher

(Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

 

5. Florence Henderson

Actress Florence Henderson attends the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration as stars usher in the 68th Emmy Awards Season on August 22, 2016 i Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

 

6. Gene Wilder

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

 

7. Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali (Kent Gavin/Getty Images)

Muhammad Ali (Kent Gavin/Getty Images)

 

8. Doris Roberts

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

9. Alan Rickman

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS â€" PART 2

 

10. Christina Grimmie

(Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

(Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

 

11. David Bowie

David Bowie (Photo credit RALPH GATTI/AFP/Getty Images)

David Bowie (Photo credit RALPH GATTI/AFP/Getty Images)

 

12. Leonard Cohen

(Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

13. Phife Dawg

Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest (Chris McKay/Getty Images)

Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest (Chris McKay/Getty Images)

 

14. Joanie “Chyna” Laurer

43rd Annual Grammy Awards Arrivals

 

15. Anton Yelchin

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

 

16. Zsa Zsa Gabor

(Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

(Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

 

17. Ricky Harris

Nate Dogg Aka Nathaniel Dwayne Hale Funeral Service

 

18. Craig Sager

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

 

19. John Glenn

(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

 

20. Thomas Ford

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ASPiRE TV)

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ASPiRE TV)

 

21. Arnold Palmer

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

 

22. Jose Fernandez

(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

 

23. Youree Harris aka Ms. Cleo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live