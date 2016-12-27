Notable Celebrity Deaths of 2016

2016 is being labeled as the year that took some of the most iconic, memorable, and talented people from us.
We lost some incredible actors, musicians, athletes and comedians this year no doubt.
Let’s take a moment to remember them and thank them for leaving behind a legacy that will inspire and delight us for years to come.
RIP
1. George Michael
2. Prince
3. Alan Thicke
4. Carrie Fisher
5. Florence Henderson
6. Gene Wilder
7. Muhammad Ali
8. Doris Roberts
9. Alan Rickman
10. Christina Grimmie
11. David Bowie
12. Leonard Cohen
13. Phife Dawg
14. Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
15. Anton Yelchin
16. Zsa Zsa Gabor
17. Ricky Harris
18. Craig Sager
19. John Glenn
20. Thomas Ford
21. Arnold Palmer
22. Jose Fernandez
23. Youree Harris aka Ms. Cleo