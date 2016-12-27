Notable Celebrity Deaths of 2016

2016 is being labeled as the year that took some of the most iconic, memorable, and talented people from us.

We lost some incredible actors, musicians, athletes and comedians this year no doubt.

Let’s take a moment to remember them and thank them for leaving behind a legacy that will inspire and delight us for years to come.

RIP

1. George Michael

2. Prince

3. Alan Thicke

4. Carrie Fisher

5. Florence Henderson

6. Gene Wilder

7. Muhammad Ali

8. Doris Roberts

9. Alan Rickman

10. Christina Grimmie

11. David Bowie

12. Leonard Cohen

13. Phife Dawg

14. Joanie “Chyna” Laurer

15. Anton Yelchin

16. Zsa Zsa Gabor

17. Ricky Harris

18. Craig Sager

19. John Glenn

20. Thomas Ford

21. Arnold Palmer

22. Jose Fernandez

23. Youree Harris aka Ms. Cleo