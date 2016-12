Baby number 3 is here!

Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcomed their son, Pheonix Robert, on Christmas Eve.

Vanessa, who is also mom to 4-year-old son Camden and 23 month old daughter Brooklyn, posted a photo of his tiny hand on Instagram writing, “It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed.”

According to her caption, Pheonix was a “Christmas miracle” and showed up early!

It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5 A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:15am PST

Congrats to the family. It definitely is a special holiday season for the Lachey’s