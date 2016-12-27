New Report Suggests Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony After She Was Denied a “Break”

The back and forth between Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony continues.

First, Fifth Harmony informed us that Camila was leaving the group and informed them through her “reps.”

Camila slammed the story and said that the girls knew she was interesting in leaving.

Now we’re finding out that the fallout had to do more with the groups management and contract restrictions.

Billboard reports that the contracts allowed the girls to make music as a group and on their own.

The group part of the contract expired on December 18, which means 5H met their album-a-year requirements.

Reports say in the weeks leading up, Camila wanted a hiatus so that she could work on some solo projects.

However the remaining four members, Dinah, Lauren, Ally and Normani, wanted to work on another 5H album and capitalize on their 2016 hype.

Camila also didn’t have the support of the management team either and sources say they told her, “if she wanted to make any more solo music [while in the band], it wouldn’t work for them.”

Camila then was pushed into a corner and unsure what would come of the rumored solo album she was working on.

The insider however claims at no point did Camila want to leave the band.

I guess with the way things stood, the remaining members wanted something completely different and the only solution was to split ways.

We just wish there wasn’t so much “drama” surrounding it all.