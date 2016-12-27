Miles Teller & Girlfriend Keleigh Sperry Were Involved In a Scary Car Accident This Weekend

December 27, 2016 10:25 AM By Lizzy Buczak
So scary!

Miles Teller and his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry were involved in a car accident on Thursday night.

TMZ reports that the actor was driving in the San Fernando Valley in LA when an Uber driver made a left turn in front of him.

His truck reportedly hit another car and flipped over.

Law enforcement sources say the accident was not Miles’ fault.

Thankfully, both Miles and Keleigh were NOT hurt in the accident.

An ambulance took two of the Uber passengers to the hospital for minor injuries.

Miles posted about the accident on twitter writing:

Nine years ago, Miles was in a near-fatal car accident when his friend lost control of their car going 80mph.

Miles got ejected out the car window and thankfully, made it out alive.

 

