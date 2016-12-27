How Your Fave B96 Artists Spent Christmas

Sure we spent it watching “A Christmas Story” on repeat with fam and opening presents but how did Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande and more spend Christmas?

The JoBros spent it together (Joe, Nick, Kevin and Frankie):

Nick even got some cuddle time with his new niece (Kevin’s daughter)

Miley Cyrus spent time with her fam and also her other half Liam Hemsworth’s fam:

Now as for Ariana Grande she celebrated Christmas with her fam…but also her BFF since it was her birthday too:

Oh hey and who’s that’s Ari’s kissin on?? Oh right, Mac Miller…who kinda has a stank face right? LOL

Who would you celebrate with??