Have Mercy! “Fuller House” Renewed For Season 3

Here’s something to look forward to in 2017 – Fuller House season 3!

The Netflix series got the official green light for a third season this weekend.

The Christmas-themed announcement came Saturday on the show’s FB page.

Season 3 is set to drop sometime in 2017 although no actual date has been announced.

The revival of the original series Full House has been a huge success for the streaming service, even though season 2 saw a ratings drop.

Do you think Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen would return to FINALLY reprise their role as Michelle Tanner? We need to hear a grown up “you got it dude” at least once….