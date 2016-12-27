Have Mercy! “Fuller House” Renewed For Season 3

December 27, 2016 2:40 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: fuller house

Here’s something to look forward to in 2017 – Fuller House season 3!

The Netflix series got the official green light for a third season this weekend.

The Christmas-themed announcement came Saturday on the show’s FB page.

Season 3 is set to drop sometime in 2017 although no actual date has been announced.

The revival of the original series Full House has been a huge success for the streaming service, even though season 2 saw a ratings drop. 

Do you think Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen would return to FINALLY reprise their role as Michelle Tanner? We need to hear a grown up “you got it dude” at least once….

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live