“Everybody Hates Chris” Comedian Ricky Harris Dies

Comedian and actor Ricky Harris has passed away.

His manager confirmed the new to the Hollywood Reporter.

Harris died on December 26th at the age of 54.

The cause of death was not immediately known but his manager said he suffered a heart attack two years ago.

The Def Comedy Jam comedian is best known for his roles on Everybody Hates Chris and Moesha as well as films Poetic Justice, Heat, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Dope. 

Snoop Dogg honored him on Instagram writing, “Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side.”

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note 🙏🏾

A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

