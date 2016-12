Ren Stevens is a mommy!

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano has given birth to her first child.

Her baby girl named Isabella Victoria Rooney was born on Christmas Eve!

The Even Stevens actress posted the good news on Instagram:

Brendan & I are excited to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella Victoria Rooney! Born Christmas Eve at 3:52 PM. We are so blessed and so thankful for everyone's support during this special time. 🎄👶 📸: @austinhenrywallace Link in Bio. A photo posted by Christy Carlson Romano (@thechristycarlsonromano) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:16am PST

Congrats to Christy and her husband Brendan Rooney!