Debbie Reynolds Breaks Silence After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Death

Debbie Reynolds is speaking out after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Debbie wrote on Facebook.

“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother,” she wrote.

RIP Carrie – our thoughts are with Debbie, Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd and the rest of the family right now.

Star Wars co-star Mark Hamil posted a tribute stating he was “devastated.”

Her other co-star Harrison Ford released the following statement:

Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.