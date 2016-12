According to the Chicago Sun-Times, this one Cubs fan named Tommy Poreda, a Chicago fireman, lost his wedding ring during Game 4 of the World Series at Wrigley Field! But, guess what? He found out last week that his ring was found! See the picture here.

Apparently this ring was a family heirloom and he thought he’d never see it again! His ring was found two days after the game by his seatmate, but only after the entire row was helping him look for it!

