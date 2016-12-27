Carrie Fisher’s Mom Debbie Reynolds Say She’s In “Stable Condition” After Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher is in stable condition following a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds gave the update over the weekend on Twitter.

“Carrie is in stable condition,” Reynolds tweeted. “If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

The actress who played Princess Leia in Star Wars reportedly became ill on a United Airlines flight as it was on approach in Los Angeles.

Once the flight landed, she was taken to a hospital where it was said she was in cardiac arrest.

Shock and well-wishes poured in for the actress on Twitter with fans begging 2016 not to take Carrie and hoping the “force is with her.”

Co-star Harrison Ford, who played Hans Solo, released a statement:

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”