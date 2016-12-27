Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

December 27, 2016 11:59 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher

We’re so sad to report that Carrie Fisher passed away on Tuesday, December 27th.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement to People. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher died just four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to LAX.

The Star Wars icon was 60.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Fisher’s family.

