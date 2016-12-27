Britney Spears is ALIVE After Fake Twitter Death Hoax

Death hoaxes are nothing new but they are quite scary in 2016 – a year that’s taking some of the best and brightest.

A rep for Britney Spears confirms she’s “alive and well” after a horrible Twitter death hoax went viral.

Someone reportedly hacked Sony Music’s Twitter accounts and posted that the pop star had died.

Her management was quick to clear that up telling CNN that “@SonyMusicGlobal erroneously tweeted her death. Sony rep says no comment.”

Britney Spears is alive and well, her rep tells CNN. It appears @SonyMusicGlobal erroneously tweeted her death. Sony rep says no comment — AnneClaire Stapleton (@AnneClaireCNN) December 26, 2016

The account confirmed the accident tweeting, “britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon.”

Sony wasn’t the only handle to fall victim to the hack; Bob Dylan’s Twitter account was also hacked and paid tribute to Britney’s “fake death” news.

So once again, BRITNEY is alive and well and these “jokes” are totally not appreciated!