Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato Voted “Most Charitable Celebrities of 2016”

Who runs the world? Girls!

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are among the top celebrities being named as most charitable of 2016 by DoSomething.Org.

Queen Bey topped the annual Celebs Gone Good List this year, which recognizes stars that used their fame to bring about change.

This year, Bey brought awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement, the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and gender equality.

The second place title went to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda who advocated for LGBT after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. He also released a song with Jennifer Lopez and donated proceeds to the Hispanic Federation’s Proyecto Somos Orlando inititative.

Taylor Swift came in third place. She donated $1 million to help flood victims in Louisiana and advocated for mental health issues this year, alongside Demi Lovato, who took the fourth spot.

See the full list below:

1. Beyoncé

2. Lin-Manuel Miranda

3. Taylor Swift

4. Demi Lovato

5. Shailene Woodley

6. John Cena

7. Miley Cyrus

8. Lady Gaga

9. Zendaya

10. Jesse Williams

11. Gina Rodriguez

12. Chance the Rapper

13. Tyler Oakley

14. Serena Williams

15. Yara Shahidi

16. Justin Bieber

17. Shawn Mendes

18. Misha Collins

19. Nyle DiMarco

20. Aziz Ansari

Celebs to Watch in 2017:

1. Rowan Blanchard

2. Amandla Stenberg

3. Jaden Smith

4. Alessia Cara

5. Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler

Top Internet Celebs:

1. The Dolan Twins

2. Markiplier

3. Caspar Lee

4. Cameron Dallas

5. Colleen Ballinger