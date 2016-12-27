Avril Lavigne is ready to claim 2017 as her year!

The singer announced that she was gearing up to release a new album in 2017.

This will make her first release since her self-titled album came out back in 2013.

In her Instagram post, Lavigne explained that her ongoing battle with Lyme Disease has put a pause in her music.

“It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally,” she wrote adding, “I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne Foundation.”

Lavigne teased that it would be an “amazing 2017.”

We can’t wait to hear what she has in store for us!