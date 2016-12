Chronic fatigue syndrome can be as isolating as it is debilitating—especially when those around you don’t understand what you’re going through.

If you’re experiencing extreme exhaustion, coupled with difficulty sleeping and concentrating, body pain, and flu-like symptoms, you could have chronic fatigue syndrome.

But you’re not alone.

More than one million Americans suffer from CFS, but less than 20 percent have been diagnosed.

Get informed. Get diagnosed. Get help. B96 Cares!