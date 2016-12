Oh come on now. It’s a right of passage in Chicago to claim DIBS on a street side spot you shovel the snow out of. You gotta put a piece of furniture or something in the spot so everyone knows YOU shoveled it so DON’T park there!

The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation does not issue citations of any kind for dibs. Someone is out there scamming, click HERE to see the fake ticket and full story.