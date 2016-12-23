Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Hawks Goaltender Scott Darling Shows Off SICK Cubs Themed Mask

December 23, 2016 4:45 PM By Tyler

This mask is the best.  He had it done for the Winter Classic in STL on 1/2.

 

More from Tyler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live