Sometimes the hardest step is admitting you need help coping with PTSD.

Military life is rewarding, but it isn’t always easy.

Managing the stress can affect even the strongest warrior.

Seek care early.

Strive for progress, not perfection.

There’s no better time than now.

Reaching out is a sign of strength.

Visit realwarriors.net or call 800-874-2273. B96 Cares!